Used 2018 Kia Optima LX+ for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2018 Kia Optima

73,586 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima

LX+

2018 Kia Optima

LX+

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 10872084
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,586KM
Used
VIN 5XXGT4L30JG243391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P3160A
  • Mileage 73,586 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2018 Kia Optima