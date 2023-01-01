2018 Lexus NX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 4 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10108032

10108032 Stock #: 37027B

37027B VIN: JTJBARBZ6J2165916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 37027B

Mileage 67,433 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.