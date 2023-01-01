2018 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 2 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10436592

10436592 Stock #: 182363

182363 VIN: 1N4AL3AP6JC179823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 182363

Mileage 90,225 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.