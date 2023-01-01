$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2018 Nissan Altima
2018 Nissan Altima
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
90,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10436592
- Stock #: 182363
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP6JC179823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 182363
- Mileage 90,225 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9