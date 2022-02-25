2018 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8377983

8377983 Stock #: PP2797

PP2797 VIN: 5N1AZ2MG3JN115589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # PP2797

Mileage 66,074 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.