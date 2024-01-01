Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Ram 1500 4x4, Apple CarPlay, Keyless Entry, Leather, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Crew Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2018 RAM 1500

85,894 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4,Crew Cab, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated seat, backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4,Crew Cab, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated seat, backup Camera

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,894KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MTXJS248408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 188247
  • Mileage 85,894 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ram 1500 4x4, Apple CarPlay, Keyless Entry, Leather, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Crew Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 286,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 282,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2012 GMC Acadia SLE 231,613 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500