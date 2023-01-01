Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2018 Toyota Tacoma

80,238 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 10716416
  2. 10716416
  3. 10716416
  4. 10716416
  5. 10716416
  6. 10716416
  7. 10716416
  8. 10716416
  9. 10716416
  10. 10716416
  11. 10716416
  12. 10716416
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,238KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5ANXJX127468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P3430A
  • Mileage 80,238 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2020 Kia Telluride for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Kia Telluride 51,442 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE/X for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE/X 6,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima EX-TECH for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Kia Optima EX-TECH 50,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma