$32,280+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,280
+ taxes & licensing
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
604-210-9209
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
TRENDLINE
Location
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4
604-210-9209
$32,280
+ taxes & licensing
57,402KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9689440
- Stock #: VP7348
- VIN: 1V2HR2CAXJC507348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # VP7348
- Mileage 57,402 KM
Vehicle Description
It its most basic form, the Atlas is already an ultra-capable, spacious and handsome three-row SUV. Transitioning to Highline trim as you see here, however, takes the Atlas experience to the next level.
Trendline means heated mirrors, MP3 player, Bluetooth, aluminium wheels, power everything, tinted windows and pass-through rear seat.
On the safety front, this Atlas comes equipped with auto-levelling headlights, back-up camera, cruise control, stability control, traction control, rain-sensing wipers, tire pressure monitor and four-wheel disc brakes. You will never be short on peace of mind when it comes to this car, we guarantee it.
Power-wise, this Atlas gets a 3.6-litre V6 good for 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD system is on-hand to provide the best traction possible, no matter the conditions.
This V6-powered Atlas with 57,402 km on the odo is priced to move, so hurry down to Journey Volkswagen in Coquitlam before this well-equipped and spacious Atlas is gone!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4