2018 Volkswagen Atlas

57,402 KM

Details

$32,280

+ tax & licensing
$32,280

+ taxes & licensing

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

604-210-9209

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

Location

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

604-210-9209

$32,280

+ taxes & licensing

57,402KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9689440
  Stock #: VP7348
  VIN: 1V2HR2CAXJC507348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # VP7348
  • Mileage 57,402 KM

Vehicle Description

This pre-owned 2018 Volkswagen Atlas for sale in Coquitlam, British Columbia, looks handsome, there’s space inside for both your family and their friends and it comes equipped with a robust powertrain and chassis that make for the ideal daily driver or road-trip companion.







It its most basic form, the Atlas is already an ultra-capable, spacious and handsome three-row SUV. Transitioning to Highline trim as you see here, however, takes the Atlas experience to the next level.







Trendline means heated mirrors, MP3 player, Bluetooth, aluminium wheels, power everything, tinted windows and pass-through rear seat.







On the safety front, this Atlas comes equipped with auto-levelling headlights, back-up camera, cruise control, stability control, traction control, rain-sensing wipers, tire pressure monitor and four-wheel disc brakes. You will never be short on peace of mind when it comes to this car, we guarantee it.







Power-wise, this Atlas gets a 3.6-litre V6 good for 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD system is on-hand to provide the best traction possible, no matter the conditions.







This V6-powered Atlas with 57,402 km on the odo is priced to move, so hurry down to Journey Volkswagen in Coquitlam before this well-equipped and spacious Atlas is gone!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

