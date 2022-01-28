Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

55,123 KM

Details Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

604-210-9209

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

Location

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

604-210-9209

  1. 8170633
  2. 8170633
  3. 8170633
  4. 8170633
  5. 8170633
  6. 8170633
  7. 8170633
  8. 8170633
  9. 8170633
  10. 8170633
  11. 8170633
  12. 8170633
  13. 8170633
  14. 8170633
  15. 8170633
Contact Seller

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

55,123KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8170633
  • Stock #: TG22414A
  • VIN: 3VW447AU5JM269431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TG22414A
  • Mileage 55,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 84,133 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 70,185 KM
$21,918 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 150,207 KM
$19,984 + tax & lic

Email Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-9209

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory