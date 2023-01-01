Menu
2019 Audi e-tron

42,029 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2019 Audi e-tron

2019 Audi e-tron

55 Technik

2019 Audi e-tron

55 Technik

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10511661
  2. 10511661
  3. 10511661
  4. 10511661
  5. 10511661
  6. 10511661
  7. 10511661
  8. 10511661
  9. 10511661
  10. 10511661
  11. 10511661
  12. 10511661
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10511661
  • Stock #: 191665 HV
  • VIN: WA1VAAGE9KB006732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,029 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

