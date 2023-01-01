$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2019 Audi e-tron
2019 Audi e-tron
55 Technik
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10511661
- Stock #: 191665 HV
- VIN: WA1VAAGE9KB006732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,029 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
