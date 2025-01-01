Menu
Equipped with navigation, heated seats, leather upholstery, sunroof, power liftgate, backup camera, parking sensors, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth, satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors.

2019 Buick Enclave

59,164 KM

$51,602

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Enclave

Essence

12904253

2019 Buick Enclave

Essence

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$51,602

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,164KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW3KJ283832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 190432T
  • Mileage 59,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with navigation, heated seats, leather upholstery, sunroof, power liftgate, backup camera, parking sensors, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth, satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$51,602

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2019 Buick Enclave