Heated seats, heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, sunroof, power liftgate, blind spot sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, backup camera, parking sensors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, bluetooth, push button start, keyless entry, automatic climate control, memory driver's seat, steering wheel mounted controls.

2019 Cadillac XT5

121,712 KM

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

12955664

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
121,712KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNDRS2KZ221789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 603
  • Mileage 121,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated seats, heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, sunroof, power liftgate, blind spot sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, backup camera, parking sensors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, bluetooth, push button start, keyless entry, automatic climate control, memory driver's seat, steering wheel mounted controls. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Cadillac XT5