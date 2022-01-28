$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
36,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8164297
- Stock #: 195001
- VIN: 3GNKBJRSXKS580230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 36,952 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9