Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

37,478 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 9505498
  2. 9505498
  3. 9505498
  4. 9505498
  5. 9505498
  6. 9505498
  7. 9505498
  8. 9505498
  9. 9505498
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9505498
  • Stock #: 198136
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX0K0157338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2009 Dodge Charger
170,034 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler Sebrin...
 172,188 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey C...
 211,982 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory