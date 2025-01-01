Menu
Navigation, heated seats, sunroof, power liftgate, automatic climate control, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, bluetooth, satellite radio, backup camera, steering wheel mounted controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

179,600 KM

$29,587

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12813619

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,587

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX3K6287970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated seats, sunroof, power liftgate, automatic climate control, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, bluetooth, satellite radio, backup camera, steering wheel mounted controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$29,587

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2019 Chevrolet Equinox