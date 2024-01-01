$43,080+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,080
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1ZE5SX4KF173447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,235 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Premier Mosaic Black Metallic 4D Sedan FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 43,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 26,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave Premium 109,533 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,080
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2019 Chevrolet Malibu