2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Premier Mosaic Black Metallic 4D Sedan FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

81,235 KM

$43,080

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,080

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZE5SX4KF173447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,235 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Premier Mosaic Black Metallic 4D Sedan FWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 43,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Camaro for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 26,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Buick Enclave Premium 109,533 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

2019 Chevrolet Malibu