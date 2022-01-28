$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom Trail Boss
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8174599
- Stock #: 198216
- VIN: 1GCPYCEF1KZ327110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 67,248 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
