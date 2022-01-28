Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,248 KM

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

67,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8174599
  • Stock #: 198216
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF1KZ327110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,248 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

