Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

25 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10706733
  2. 10706733
  3. 10706733
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4KXCY6KF157506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 99304A
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Nissan Rogue 128,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 GMC Terrain SLT 9,259 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE 15,831 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD