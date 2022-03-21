Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

85,186 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8746478
  • Stock #: 191238
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR515914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,186 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

