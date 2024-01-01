Menu
<p>FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment</p> <p> call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector</p> <a href=http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Ford-Ranger-2019-id10453383.html>http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Ford-Ranger-2019-id10453383.html</a>

2019 Ford Ranger

64,046 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,046KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH5KLA65329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TC65329
  • Mileage 64,046 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment


call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector


http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Ford-Ranger-2019-id10453383.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-XXXX

604-464-3330

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

