Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

61,370 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 3500

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 8645606
  2. 8645606
  3. 8645606
  4. 8645606
  5. 8645606
  6. 8645606
  7. 8645606
  8. 8645606
  9. 8645606
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645606
  • Stock #: 191197
  • VIN: 1GT42VCY8KF114497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 191197
  • Mileage 61,370 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 204,615 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 42,132 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 57,024 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory