2019 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10436589
- Stock #: 197636
- VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6KR253692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
