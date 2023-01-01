Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

45,564 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Touring

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 9446590
  2. 9446590
  3. 9446590
  4. 9446590
  5. 9446590
  6. 9446590
  7. 9446590
  8. 9446590
  9. 9446590
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446590
  • Stock #: 195815
  • VIN: SHHFK7G95KU300136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,564 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2018 Chevrolet Volt ...
 138,568 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 45,564 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 3500...
 85,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory