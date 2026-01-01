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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2019 Hyundai KONA

141,851 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Hyundai KONA

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14178688

2019 Hyundai KONA

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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$CALL

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Used
141,851KM
VIN KM8K5CA51KU385954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,851 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints

Exterior

Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Front fog lights
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Front cornering lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Window Trim

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
4.643 Axle Ratio

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
6 AIRBAGS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
digital signal processor

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Fixed Audio Antenna
Black side window trim
1
Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
235/45R18 all-season tires
Manual fuel door release
18" x 7.5J Aluminum Wheels
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Driver selectable steering effort
Sequential shift control
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
DRL preference setting
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Vinyl shifter boot
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Leather front seat upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Analog instrumentation display
Vehicle tracker with vehicle slowdown
8 inch primary display
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Front wireless smart device charging
18 x 7.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Black grille with chrome surround
Branded radio
Branded speakers
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Grey bodyside cladding
Grey front bumper rub strip
7-speed auto-shift manual
P235/45HR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) Transmission
930 Kgs GVWR
1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder Engine
AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Infinity Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 Hyundai KONA