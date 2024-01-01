Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport FWD for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2019 Jeep Cherokee

49,589 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD

Location

West Dealer Transport

1181 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 11016428
  2. 11016428
  3. 11016428
  4. 11016428
  5. 11016428
  6. 11016428
  7. 11016428
  8. 11016428
  9. 11016428
  10. 11016428
  11. 11016428
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,589KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJLABXKD193301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P3734A
  • Mileage 49,589 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Dealer Transport

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport FWD for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport FWD 49,589 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email West Dealer Transport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Dealer Transport

West Dealer Transport

Kia West

1181 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Dealer Transport

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee