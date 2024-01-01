$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Sport FWD
Location
West Dealer Transport
1181 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
49,589KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJLABXKD193301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P3734A
- Mileage 49,589 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2019 Jeep Cherokee