855-655-3579
688 Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam, BC V3K 3S6
2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4WD...1 OWNER LOCAL BC UNIT WITH NO ACCIDENTS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH BLACK LEATHER SEATING 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN WITH NAVIGATION POWER SUN ROOF 8 WAY SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND ALL WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP 20" GLOSS BLACK WHEELS AND MORE... DriveCo Motors where you can find BCs best priced certified preowned TRUCKS CARS & SUVs. Be IN THE KNOW! from the moment you inquire about one of our vehicles. Our team of VSA Liicensed and Qualified Product and Finance Specialists are as friendly as people say. We provide our full names so you can feel comfortable to provide your own. We put a face to our name so that you can have a confidence when providing your personal information to us. -- Everyone Has A StoryWe Listen and You Save Money!-- **Multilingual Team**-- YES! You CAN Finance -- Easy Remote Buying -- We Can Deliver Vehicle To You -- We Can Pick You Up -- Open 7 Days A Week -- Trades Are Welcome -- Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance Call 604-917-0080 Text 778-999-0667 Visit 688 Lougheed Hwy Coquitlam BC Canada
