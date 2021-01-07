Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

31,287 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveCo Motors

855-655-3579

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4WD

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4WD

Location

DriveCo Motors

688 Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam, BC V3K 3S6

855-655-3579

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,287KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6569237
  Stock #: DJ7612A
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG7KC813064

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,287 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4WD...1 OWNER LOCAL BC UNIT WITH NO ACCIDENTS FULLY EQUIPPED WITH BLACK LEATHER SEATING 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN WITH NAVIGATION POWER SUN ROOF 8 WAY SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND ALL WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP 20" GLOSS BLACK WHEELS AND MORE... DriveCo Motors where you can find BCs best priced certified preowned TRUCKS CARS & SUVs. Be IN THE KNOW! from the moment you inquire about one of our vehicles. Our team of VSA Liicensed and Qualified Product and Finance Specialists are as friendly as people say. We provide our full names so you can feel comfortable to provide your own. We put a face to our name so that you can have a confidence when providing your personal information to us. -- Everyone Has A StoryWe Listen and You Save Money!-- **Multilingual Team**-- YES! You CAN Finance -- Easy Remote Buying -- We Can Deliver Vehicle To You -- We Can Pick You Up -- Open 7 Days A Week -- Trades Are Welcome -- Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance Call 604-917-0080 Text 778-999-0667 Visit 688 Lougheed Hwy Coquitlam BC Canada

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

DriveCo Motors

DriveCo Motors

688 Lougheed Hwy., Coquitlam, BC V3K 3S6

