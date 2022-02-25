2019 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 5 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8439702

8439702 Stock #: PP2819

PP2819 VIN: 3KPF24AD0KE033264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PP2819

Mileage 34,598 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.