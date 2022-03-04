2019 Kia NIRO

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 5 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8540057

8540057 Stock #: PP2871

PP2871 VIN: KNDCC3LC1K5347600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PP2871

Mileage 109,511 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.