2019 Mazda MAZDA3

30,472 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5895585
  • Stock #: 190427
  • VIN: JM1BPAMM3K1109704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

