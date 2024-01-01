Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

43,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 11425739
  2. 11425739
  3. 11425739
  4. 11425739
  5. 11425739
  6. 11425739
  7. 11425739
  8. 11425739
  9. 11425739
  10. 11425739
  11. 11425739
  12. 11425739
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB8KJ617239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 191852 JH
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 43,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Camaro for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 26,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Buick Enclave Premium 109,533 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250