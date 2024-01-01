$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG6KS701344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 93,739 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 93,739 KM
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
