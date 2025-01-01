Menu
Account
Sign In
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam; 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with leather upholstery, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, sunroof, power driver's seat, automatic climate control. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money. <p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p> Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2019 Tesla Model 3

139,255 KM

Details Description Features

$56,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle
13205972

2019 Tesla Model 3

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 13205972
  2. 13205972
  3. 13205972
  4. 13205972
  5. 13205972
  6. 13205972
  7. 13205972
  8. 13205972
  9. 13205972
  10. 13205972
  11. 13205972
  12. 13205972
  13. 13205972
  14. 13205972
  15. 13205972
  16. 13205972
  17. 13205972
  18. 13205972
  19. 13205972
  20. 13205972
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9KF529229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam; 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with leather upholstery, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, sunroof, power driver's seat, automatic climate control. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.



Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Tesla Model 3 139,255 KM $56,777 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, HD rearview camera for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, HD rearview camera 35,876 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Canyon for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 GMC Canyon 134,000 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2019 Tesla Model 3