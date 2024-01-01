Menu
<p>CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment</p> <p> call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots</p> <a href=http://www.tricitymits.com/used/Toyota-Corolla-2019-id11014029.html>http://www.tricitymits.com/used/Toyota-Corolla-2019-id11014029.html</a>

2019 Toyota Corolla

79,555 KM

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Used
79,555KM
VIN 2T1BURHE3KC179435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC9435
  • Mileage 79,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2019 Toyota Corolla