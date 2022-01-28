2019 Toyota Tacoma

$59,688 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 9 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8170630

8170630 Stock #: VP0165

VP0165 VIN: 5TFCZ5AN7KX170165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 25,993 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.