Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
30,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8325183
- Stock #: 201117
- VIN: 1GCPYBEK8LZ239440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
