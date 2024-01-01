Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

81,746 KM

Details Description Features

$21,073

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT Sunroof, Cruise Control, Rear Vision Camera, 4G LTE

12017146

2020 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT Sunroof, Cruise Control, Rear Vision Camera, 4G LTE

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,073

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA2LC481424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 205467
  • Mileage 81,746 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Spark, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Rear Vision Camera, 4G LTEEagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

$21,073

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2020 Chevrolet Spark