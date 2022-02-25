2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 2 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8439633

8439633 Stock #: PP2818

PP2818 VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4LUA60256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PP2818

Mileage 39,295 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.