2020 Ford Escape

39,295 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8439633
  • Stock #: PP2818
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ4LUA60256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP2818
  • Mileage 39,295 KM

