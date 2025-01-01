Menu
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins.

2020 Ford F-150

179,000 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

12946733

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E5XLKF29799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 250330B
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

