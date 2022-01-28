$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 2 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8262159

8262159 Stock #: PP2747

PP2747 VIN: 1FTFW1RG9LFA30873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 21,232 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.