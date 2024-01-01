$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT8LEE54854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 201765
- Mileage 51,255 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
