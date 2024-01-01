Menu
2020 Ford F-350

51,255 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT8LEE54854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 201765
  • Mileage 51,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2020 Ford F-350