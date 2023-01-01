Menu
Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2020 Ford Transit Connect

38,469 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,469KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7T76L1481957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP3668
  • Mileage 38,469 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2020 Ford Transit Connect