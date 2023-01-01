$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
2020 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
West Auto Sales Group
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,469KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NM0LS7T76L1481957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PP3668
- Mileage 38,469 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From West Auto Sales Group
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 37,414 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD 24,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte5 EX 41,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email West Auto Sales Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
West Auto Sales Group
604-777-1292
2020 Ford Transit Connect