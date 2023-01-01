$54,995+ tax & licensing
1-888-992-3989
2020 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,995
- Listing ID: 9800161
- Stock #: 201491
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG9L1184367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Savana 2500, Work Van, RWD, Large Cargo Van, 3dr, 6.0L, 8cyl, 6-Speed Automatic, with Preferred Equipment Group 1WT; Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
