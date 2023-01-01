Menu
2020 GMC Savana

0 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2500 Work Van

2500 Work Van

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9800161
  • Stock #: 201491
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG9L1184367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 201491
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Savana 2500, Work Van, RWD, Large Cargo Van, 3dr, 6.0L, 8cyl, 6-Speed Automatic, with Preferred Equipment Group 1WT; Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

