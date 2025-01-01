2020 GMC Sierra 3500

Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD, Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Bed View Camera, Denali Ultimate Package, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Multicolour 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Technology Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. <p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p> Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

128,255 KM

Details Description Features

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Bed View Camera, Denali Ultimate Package, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Following Distance Indicator,

Watch This Vehicle
12283029

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Bed View Camera, Denali Ultimate Package, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Following Distance Indicator,

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49WEY6LF235979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200019P
  • Mileage 128,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD, Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Bed View Camera, Denali Ultimate Package, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, HD Surround Vision w/2 Trailer View Camera Provisions, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Multicolour 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Technology Package, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.



Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport Passenger vanity mirror, Quick Order Package 24B, Sunrider Soft Top, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Trip computer for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport Passenger vanity mirror, Quick Order Package 24B, Sunrider Soft Top, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Trip computer 124,403 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2012 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls 158,066 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 GMC Yukon Denali Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, 71,940 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 3500