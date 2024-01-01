$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F71LH028490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 204620
- Mileage 61,659 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
2020 Honda Civic