Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment</p> <p> call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots</p> <a href=http://www.tricitymits.com/used/Hyundai-IONIQ_electric-2020-id11017934.html>http://www.tricitymits.com/used/Hyundai-IONIQ_electric-2020-id11017934.html</a>

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate Hatchback

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 11479097
  2. 11479097
  3. 11479097
  4. 11479097
  5. 11479097
  6. 11479097
  7. 11479097
  8. 11479097
  9. 11479097
  10. 11479097
  11. 11479097
  12. 11479097
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KMHC05LJ0LU060285

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment


call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots


http://www.tricitymits.com/used/Hyundai-IONIQ_electric-2020-id11017934.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

please call to book an appointment to ensure vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2020 Kia Sorento for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Kia Sorento 101,627 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Macan for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Porsche Macan 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Toyota Corolla 79,555 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai IONIQ