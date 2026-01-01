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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2020 Hyundai KONA

81,675 KM

Details Description Features

$17,798

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai KONA

Watch This Vehicle
14140339

2020 Hyundai KONA

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$17,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
81,675KM
VIN KM8K22AAXLU509012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,675 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Exterior

Roof Rails
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Front fog lights
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Window Trim

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
3.510 Axle Ratio

Safety

Hill Descent Control
6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear Collision Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Manual climate control
Black side window trim
1
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Blind spot warning
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Driver selectable steering effort
Sequential shift control
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
DRL preference setting
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Integrated roof audio antenna
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Vinyl shifter boot
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
7 inch primary display
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
Analog instrumentation display
Black grille with chrome surround
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
17 x 7-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
P215/55HR17 AS BSW front and rear tires
Gauge cluster display size: 3.50
2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC Engine
17" X 7.0J Aluminum Wheels
805 Kgs GVWR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$17,798

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2020 Hyundai KONA