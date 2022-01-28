Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

81,833 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 8239128
  2. 8239128
  3. 8239128
  4. 8239128
  5. 8239128
  6. 8239128
  7. 8239128
  8. 8239128
  9. 8239128
  10. 8239128
  11. 8239128
  12. 8239128
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,833KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8239128
  • Stock #: PP2720
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG3LC108830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PP2720
  • Mileage 81,833 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2021 Kia Soul LX
 2,506 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 75,188 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 81,833 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory