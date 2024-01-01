$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BPBMM8L1148201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 73,467 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 116,399 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 73,467 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Heated Seats, Backup Camera 15,632 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2020 Mazda MAZDA3