Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13506572

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 13506572.777200015?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=30834
  2. 13506572
  3. 13506572
  4. 13506572
  5. 13506572
  6. 13506572
  7. 13506572
  8. 13506572
  9. 13506572
  10. 13506572
  11. 13506572
  12. 13506572
  13. 13506572
  14. 13506572
  15. 13506572
  16. 13506572
  17. 13506572
  18. 13506572
  19. 13506572
  20. 13506572
  21. 13506572
  22. 13506572
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5N1DR2CM8LC608509

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC33829A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2020 Kia Sorento for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Kia Sorento 70,206 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Nissan Rogue 65,315 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 3500 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2016 RAM 3500 109,500 KM $58,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2020 Nissan Pathfinder