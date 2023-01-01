Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

66,938 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL AWD

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

66,938KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10038537
  • Stock #: PP3395
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CW7LW379739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP3395
  • Mileage 66,938 KM

