Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Qashqai

34,795 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 10414443
  2. 10414443
  3. 10414443
  4. 10414443
  5. 10414443
  6. 10414443
  7. 10414443
  8. 10414443
  9. 10414443
  10. 10414443
  11. 10414443
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10414443
  • Stock #: 36383B
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CW5LW381683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36383B
  • Mileage 34,795 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2022 Hyundai Sonata ...
 20,528 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD
 11,105 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX
 49,543 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory