2020 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 7 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10414443

10414443 Stock #: 36383B

36383B VIN: JN1BJ1CW5LW381683

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 36383B

Mileage 34,795 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.